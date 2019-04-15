Photos and video: Iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris is on fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A fire is raging at Notre Dame Cathedral in central Paris Monday afternoon, several media outlets are reporting.

Smoke and flames could be seen from the top of the cathedral.

The fire started around 6 p.m. and there is threat of collapse, the French media is reporting. Boats are being mobilized to help fight the fire from the river.

Notre Dame Cathedral is located on the Ile de la Cite, the very heart of the city. It is one of the largest religious buildings in the world.

BBC News reports the cause of the fire is unclear but may be related to renovation work at the building, which is more than 800 years old. The cathedral was built between 1163 and 1345.

Notre Dame is a functioning Catholic church and the site of many important religious and ceremonial events.

Notre Dame attracts about 13 million visitors each year.

