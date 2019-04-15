× NC mom shot son after he allegedly threw trash can at her

NEWPORT, N.C. — Police say a mother shot her son after he threw a trash can at her, WNCT reported.

At 9:45 p.m. Sunday, Carteret County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported shooting at 353 Country Club Lane, off Hwy 101 outside of Newport.

Patrice Rippy, 64, had been arguing with her 36-year-old Brian Rippy. Brian left the home and returned later that night.

Brian allegedly threw a trash can at his mother.

That’s when Patrice told deputies she fired six shots at her son as he ran toward her because she says she felt threatened.

Brian was shot once in the head and once in the torso, and was taken to the hospital where he is listed in serious condition.

Charges are pending, police said.