Massive tree falls on High Point woman’s home

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A massive tree fell on a High Point home Sunday night.

The tree fell on Rhonda Greene's home on Madison Street around midnight, knocking out the power to her home and taking down several power poles.

The tree, which also flattened a trampoline in her yard, slammed through a window in her home.

Greene says crews are still out working on it but it's too big for them to move anytime soon.

She says they told her it could be sometime Monday before she gets power back on.