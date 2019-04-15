Hospice of Davidson County starts support group for people who have lost loved ones to suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Hospice of Davidson County is starting a new support group for people who have lost loved ones to suicide.

Survivors Support for Loss after Suicide is a six-week support group designed to help people work through grief that can also include feelings of anger, guilt and shame.

“They sometimes feel like they need to be isolated to protect themselves from really hard questions and there's a different level of guilt that comes with a loss from suicide,” said Jan Knox, director of community relations at Hospice of Davidson County. “We really want to take the time to educate our community on how to navigate this grief journey that's a little more difficult than the traditional.”

Collin Yarborough, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, lost three friends to suicide.

He was able to find an outlet through running.

“Run off my aggression, run off my sadness, my happiness,” he said.

He began to use that energy to help others and spread awareness about veteran suicides.

Last year, he did a 110-mile run across five days to raise awareness, but Yarborough knows that not all survivors of suicide loss have that kind of outlet.

He supports having spaces like this support group where people can find comfort in each other.

“If everybody has a similar emotion, it's easier to kind of relate with other people on that,” he said.

“Our hope is that folks that have had the very similar experience will connect with each other and become a network to really navigate this process,” Knox said.

The support group is open to anyone who needs help coping after a loss to suicide.

The group will meet April 16, 23, 30 and May 7, 14, 21 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Piedmont Crossing in Thomasville.

You can register online or by calling (336) 475-5444.