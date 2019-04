× Have you seen her? Georgia girl has been missing for days

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A 14-year-old girl has gone missing in Savannah, Ga.

Anastasia Foxworth, 14, was last reported seen Saturday on McAllister Street.

She is described as 5’4″ and 115 lbs.

She was last seen wearing pink pants, a yellow shirt and grey shoes.

If you see her, call 911.