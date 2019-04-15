× Guilford Schools Superintendent to recommend closing of tornado-damaged Hampton Elementary

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras said Monday she will be recommending the closure of Hampton Elementary to the Board of Education on Wednesday.

Hampton is one of three schools severely damaged in the tornado that ripped through East Greensboro in April 2018.

Hampton Elementary students were relocated to Reedy Fork Elementary after the tornado.

Hampton principal LaToy Kennedy will become the new principal of Wiley Elementary School, Contreras said.

Happpening now: GCS superintendent announces plans to recommend closure of Hampton Elementary (tornado damaged school) to board on Wednesday. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/VmwseqBHDi — Aleksandra Bush (@AleksBushNews) April 15, 2019