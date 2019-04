× Earth Fare store opening in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Earth Fare is opening a store in High Point.

The store, which will be located in the Palladium Shopping Center at 4105 Brian Jordan Place, will open sometime this summer.

Earth Fare is a “full-scale organic, all-natural, and healthy grocery store that is committed to improving peoples’ lives by making it easy to live a healthier lifestyle.”

Earth Fare also has a store in Greensboro located at 2965 Battleground Ave.