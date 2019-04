DURHAM, N.C. — Duke freshman sensation Zion Williamson made it official: The long-awaited announcement that he would turn pro came Monday afternoon.

Williamson posted on his Instagram that he would take his skills to the next level.

Williamson was the AP Player of the Year, Naismith Award winner and Wooden Award winner among his many accolades this season.

He is widely projected as the top overall pick in the June draft.

Read more at WTVD.