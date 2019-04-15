× At least 1 injured in wreck after chase in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — At least one person was injured in a wreck following a chase in Davidson County Monday night, according to Davidson County law enforcement dispatchers.

The crash happened on U.S. 52 North near Bethesda Road, north of Lexington, around 10:30 p.m.

Law enforcement was pursuing a car that was headed south in the northbound lanes.

The suspect vehicle wrecked and AirCare was called in to airlift at least one person from the wreck.

It is unclear if other vehicles were involved in the wreck.

Dispatchers did not say why law enforcement was pursuing the car.