Trump campaign to report raising over $30 million in first quarter

President Donald Trump's re-election campaign raised more than $30 million in the first fundraising quarter of 2019, the campaign confirmed Sunday to CNN.

Almost 99% of donations were $200 or less, the campaign said, with an average donation of $34. 26.

The campaign's director of communications, Tim Murtaugh, said the re-election effort now has $40. 8 million on hand, a substantial figure.

For comparison, President Barack Obama's re-election effort had nearly 20 times less (a little under $2 million) at this point in 2011.

Trump officially filed his re-election campaign paperwork on the day of his inauguration. Obama formally launched his in April 2011.

Meanwhile, Bernie Sanders cemented his role as the fundraising frontrunner of the 2020 Democratic field, but still pulled in less than the Trump team.

The Vermont senator collected $18.2 million during the first 41 days of his presidential campaign. Many of Sanders' Democratic rivals report pulling in just a fraction of that number.

Despite Sanders' early role as the party's fundraising leader, no candidate is setting fundraising records as a crowded field of nearly 20 Democrats jockeys for attention from voters and donors.

In the 2008 campaign, when Democrats and Republicans fielded multiple candidates in the wide-open race to succeed George W. Bush, two Democrats — Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama — led the way, raising more than $25 million apiece in the first quarter.

In the 2020 race for the Democratic nomination, no one comes close to the fundraising prowess of either Clinton or Obama.

Candidates who began their presidential campaigns before the end of March have to disclose the details of their fundraising and spending to the Federal Election Commission by the end of the day Monday.

Here's a quick look at how the totals stack up for Democratic candidates who have released fundraising numbers so far:

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders

Total raised: $18.2 million

Total donors: 525,000

Average donation: $20

Cash on hand: $28 million

Date entered the race: February 19

California Sen. Kamala Harris

Total raised: $12 million

Total donors: 138,000

Average donation: $55

Cash on hand: Not immediately available

Date entered the race: January 21

Former congressman Beto O'Rourke

Total raised: $9.4 million

Total donors: Not immediately provided

Average donation: $43

Cash on hand: Not immediately available

Date entered the race: March 14

South Bend Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Total raised: $7 million

Total donors: 158,550

Average donation: $36.35

Cash on hand: Not immediately available

Date entered the race: January 23 (announced exploratory committee)

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Total raised: $6 million

Total donors: 135,000

Average donation: $28

Cash on hand: $11.2 million

Date entered the race: December 31

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Total raised: $5.2 million (Includes donations only available for the general election)

Total donors: Not immediately provided

Average donation: Not available. (Average online donation: $40)

Cash on hand: $7 million (Likely includes money only available for the general election)

Date entered the race: February 10

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker

Total raised: $5 million

Total donors: Not immediately provided

Average donation: Not available. (Average online donation: $34)

Cash on hand: $6.1 million

Date entered the race: February 1

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

Total raised: $3 million

Total donors: Not immediately available

Average donation: Not available (Average online donation: $25)

Cash on hand: $10.2 million

Date entered the race: January 15 (exploratory committee)

Businessman Andrew Yang

Total raised: $1.7 million

Total donors: 80,000

Average donation: $17.92

Cash on hand: Not available

Date entered the race: November 6, 2017