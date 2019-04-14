Tornado watch to continue until 10 p.m. across northern Piedmont

A tornado watch will continue across the northern side of the Piedmont Triad until 10 p.m. according to the National Weather Service.

The watch was extended at 7:53 p.m.

This applies specifically for Alleghany, Caswell, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin counties. Caswell and Wilkes counties are new additions to this list.

Numerous strong to severe thunderstorms are expected Sunday afternoon with damaging winds, large hail, heavy downpours and isolated tornadoes possible.

A tornado watch was issued earlier Sunday for the the entire FOX8 viewing area including Alleghany, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin counties. That watch, however, expired at 8 p.m. Sunday.

There was a report of a tree down in Mount Airy and a road closure in Patrick County, Va. following the storms on Sunday.

Another waves of strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible from 10 p.m. to as late as 2 a.m. Sunday.

The main danger will be damaging wind gusts, but flooding will be possible along with an isolated tornado. Hail might even be found in the stronger storms.

Heavy downpours on saturated soil may lead to a risk of flooding, especially in areas that see repeated rounds of storms.

As the cold front leaves the Piedmont on Monday, look for a few leftover showers on Monday morning. Monday afternoon will be sunny and breezy.