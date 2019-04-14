Tiger Woods wins Masters, first major win since 2008

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tiger Woods won the Masters Tournament on Sunday — his first major win since 2008 when he won the U.S. Open.

He shot 13 under par.

Tiger’s two children and his mother were all at the Masters to see him win.

In 2018, the 43-year-old won the Tour Championship at Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Club, which was his first golf tournament win in more than five years.

Tiger last won the Masters Tournament in 2005. He also won the Masters in 1997, 2001 and 2002.

Along with 2008, he won the U.S. Open in 2000 and 2002.