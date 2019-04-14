× The name of the ‘Dixie Classic Fair’ is likely to stay this year

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — City and fair officials say changing the name of the Dixie Classic Fair won’t be a simple or overnight process, if it happens, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

In fact, they say, the fair is very likely to keep its current name this fall.

That’s because of the time it would take to get input on a new name for the long term, and to start marketing the fair under that name.

Council Member D.D. Adams said she personally agrees with name critics who say the name Dixie conjures up images of “oppression and slavery,” but that the city has to listen to opinions from all corners before deciding whether to change the name.

“I don’t see it being resolved” before the opening of the fair, Adams said.

Adams chairs the Community Development/Housing/General Government Committee of the Winston-Salem City Council. The committee, often referred to as simply general government, heard a request last week from pastors and others, both black and white, who advocated a new name for the fair.

