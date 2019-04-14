Severe storms possible Sunday afternoon with wind, hail, possible tornadoes a threat

The name of the ‘Dixie Classic Fair’ is likely to stay this year

Posted 9:43 am, April 14, 2019, by

FOX8 at the Dixie Classic Fair

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — City and fair officials say changing the name of the Dixie Classic Fair won’t be a simple or overnight process, if it happens, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

In fact, they say, the fair is very likely to keep its current name this fall.

That’s because of the time it would take to get input on a new name for the long term, and to start marketing the fair under that name.

Council Member D.D. Adams said she personally agrees with name critics who say the name Dixie conjures up images of “oppression and slavery,” but that the city has to listen to opinions from all corners before deciding whether to change the name.

“I don’t see it being resolved” before the opening of the fair, Adams said.

Adams chairs the Community Development/Housing/General Government Committee of the Winston-Salem City Council. The committee, often referred to as simply general government, heard a request last week from pastors and others, both black and white, who advocated a new name for the fair.

Read full story: The Winston-Salem Journal

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.