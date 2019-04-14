Severe weather watches had some Greensboro residents on edge 1 year after tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Severe weather watches throughout Sunday afternoon made some tornado victims on edge a year after an EF-2 tornado touched down around the same time this year.

"It makes me nervous, that I did hear, we were under a tornado watch, said Edna Hughes, a 2018 Greensboro tornado victim.

She, along with hundreds of others in her East Greensboro community, experienced a twister that ripped through the area last year.

"I don't want to see that again," said Hughes.

Hughes showed FOX8 the damage the tornado did to her home. Over the past year, she had to replace her gutters, an electrical box and windows.

She says the heavy winds blew away a tin shed she had in her back yard.

"Half of the shed was on the power line down the street," said Hughes.

Aerial footage from last year in the area shows just how widespread the damage was in East Greensboro, especially three schools that were completed destroyed after the storm, including Peeler Elementary School.

The weather that was expected Sunday continues to serve as a reminder a tornado could happen anytime and anywhere.

"I’m not prepared yet, but I’m going to get prepared," said Hughes.

On Monday, the Guilford County Schools Superintendent will discuss the three schools damaged a year later.