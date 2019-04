PetSmart stores across the country are offering free Easter bunny photos with your pets today.

The offer includes a free digital photo file via email or photos that can be taken on a person devise.

Locations in the Triad include 2641 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro, 265 Eastchester Dr #130 in High Point and 1206 Bridford Parkway in Greensboro.