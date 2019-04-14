Parents concerned over possible closure of Gateway Education Center, Guilford County Schools postpones announcement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools leaders called, and then postponed, a news conference at Gateway Education Center in Greensboro on Sunday afternoon to talk about an undisclosed recommendation for the school for students with special needs, according to the News & Record.

The News & Record separately received an email from Cassidy MacKay, who said she is a parent of a Gateway student. MacKay said members of the school's administration phoned parents on Friday afternoon about a decision to close Gateway in June, at the end of the school year.

"After receiving this call, we parents found out that this decision may not be final," she wrote. "The school board has not voted on it and the plans will be discussed at Wednesday's budget meeting."

The district notified members of the media early Sunday afternoon about the planned news conference to discuss "recommended plans for Gateway Education Center." They planned an opportunity to tour the center, as well as a tour of Haynes-Inman Education Center — another Guilford County School for students with special needs — in Jamestown.

Guilford County Schools hired a consultant earlier this year to test for mold at Gateway Education Center after water from heavy rains seeped into the building. The district's Chief Operations Officer Scott McCully confirmed last month that he had received the results but, at the time, declined to comment about what the study found.

Wanda Mobley, the district's director of communications, said water getting into the building relates to the recommendation they had planned to talk about, but wouldn't say what the recommendation was.

