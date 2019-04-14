Tornado watch issued until early Monday morning; low-pressure system could bring scattered showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A tornado watch was issued until 5 a.m. Monday for the following counties in the FOX8 viewing area: Alamance, Davie, Randolph, Stokes, Alleghany, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Rockingham and Surry.

A powerful low-pressure system and a cold front will bring the Piedmont a chance for scattered strong to severe thunderstorms until early Monday morning. The most severe weather threat should end between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Monday.

For the drive to work and school on Monday morning, look for sunny skies with temperatures in the 50s. The first part of Monday will be breezy with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Our winds will calm down late Monday into Tuesday. This will set the stage for a cool start to our Tuesday. Tuesday morning temperatures will be in the low-40s with mid-to-upper-30s possible in rural locations. So, places away from the cities might have to deal with a light frost. Tuesday afternoon will be sunny with highs in the low-70s.

It will be partly cloudy on Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper-70s and increasing clouds on Thursday.

Thursday will also feature a small chance for an evening shower with highs in the upper-70s.

Right now, it looks like another strong storm system will move across the Piedmont on Friday. Showers and thunderstorms are likely with highs in the low-to middle-70s.

A leftover shower is possible on Saturday with highs in the upper-60s.

Easter Sunday should be a nice day with lows in the upper-40s and highs in the lower-70s.