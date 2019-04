Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. – A home in High Point caught fire on Sunday afternoon, but nobody was hurt, according to fire authorities.

Crews were called to 1513 East Commerce Avenue where the homeowner was inside at the time but was able to safely escape.

The homeowner is now safe and away from the home. There is no word on what caused the fire.

35.956119 -79.983895