A chance for severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon with wind, hail, possible tornadoes a threat

Severe storms possible Sunday afternoon with wind, hail, possible tornadoes a threat

Posted 8:36 am, April 14, 2019, by , Updated at 11:31AM, April 14, 2019

Numerous strong to severe thunderstorms are possible starting Sunday afternoon with damaging winds, large hail, heavy downpours and isolated tornadoes possible.

A tornado warning has been issued for Davie County until 11:45 a.m.

A Hazardous Weather Outlook is in effect in central North Carolina, including the following counties in the FOX8 viewing area: Forsyth, Guilford, Alamance, Davidson and Randolph.

The thunderstorms are possible from about 3 p.m. Sunday to about midnight.

Heavy downpours on saturated soil may lead to a risk of flooding, especially in areas that see repeated rounds of storms.

As the cold front exists the Piedmont on Monday, look for a few leftover showers on Monday morning.  Monday afternoon will be sunny and breezy.

