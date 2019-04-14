A chance for severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon with wind, hail, possible tornadoes a threat

Click here to watch a live severe weather update:
Numerous strong to severe thunderstorms are possible starting Sunday afternoon with damaging winds, large hail, heavy downpours and isolated tornadoes possible.
A tornado warning has been issued for Davie County until 11:45 a.m.
A Hazardous Weather Outlook is in effect in central North Carolina, including the following counties in the FOX8 viewing area: Forsyth, Guilford, Alamance, Davidson and Randolph.
The thunderstorms are possible from about 3 p.m. Sunday to about midnight.
Heavy downpours on saturated soil may lead to a risk of flooding, especially in areas that see repeated rounds of storms.
As the cold front exists the Piedmont on Monday, look for a few leftover showers on Monday morning. Monday afternoon will be sunny and breezy.