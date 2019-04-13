Storms likely in the Piedmont Triad today, Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There is a threat for a few strong to severe thunderstorms Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon.

The primary severe weather threat on Saturday will be locally strong to damaging wind gusts, according to the National Weather Service.

In addition, locally heavy rain may produce flash flooding. Urban and low lying areas are most susceptible as the ground has become saturated in recent days.

A cold front approaching from the west late Sunday into Sunday night will be accompanied by a band of thunderstorms, some of which may be severe. The main severe weather threats will be damaging wind gusts, tornadoes and large hail. According to the National Weather Service, Sunday is the best setup for potential severe weather that we have had so far this season.