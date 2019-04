× Police looking for 7-year-old missing from downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Police are looking for a 7-year-old reported missing from downtown Charleston.

Jamier Stanley was last seen on Friday night and may have left his home on Coming Street on a black and green Huffy bicycle.

He was last seen wearing a mint green T-shirt and dark grey shorts. He is 4 feet tall, 60 pounds and has brown eyes.

Anyone with information should contact police at (843) 743-7200.