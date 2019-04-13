Fire destroys iconic Outer banks Christmas shop

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — An iconic Christmas shop in the Outer Banks was engulfed in a fire Friday afternoon, WWAY reported.

The Christmas Mouse store, located on South Croatan Highway, caught fire around 2 p.m.

Shop lovers wrote notes of encouragement on the Kitty Hawk Fire Department Facebook page. “Ohh this hurts my heart!” one person wrote. “Prayers for everyone and praying God will use this setback for an amazing comeback! ❤️the Christmas Mouse!!!”

The more than 8,000-square-foot store has been operating out of Nags Head since 1987, according to WTKR. It sells Christmas decor year-round.

 

