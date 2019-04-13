× 2 East Carolina University students killed in crash; 2 seriously injured

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Two East Carolina University students have died and two other students are in the hospital following a car crash in South Carolina Friday, WTVD reported.

All four students are members of ECU’s fraternity and sorority community.

The university said additional information will be available in the upcoming days. WITN reported the two-vehicle crash happened on U.S. Highway 15 about 3 miles west of Holly Hill.

“There are no words to express the amount of sadness we are feeling today,” said Chancellor Cecil Staton. “This is truly devastating news. and we ask that all Pirates come together and join me in holding these students and their families deeply in our hearts and prayers during this unspeakable time.

Crisis counselors are available on campus.