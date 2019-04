Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A young man was shot overnight in Greensboro, according to police.

At about 11:52 p.m Thursday, officers responded to a possible shooting at 3405 Ridge Trail Drive.

At the scene, they found a young male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was conscious and alert as he was taken to the hospital.

Officers are now looking for the shooter who is believed to be in a gold or silver sedan.

The scene was cleared by about 3:50 a.m.