RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A wreck on Interstate 74 closed one lane and is causing some congestion Friday morning, according to the N.C. Department of Transportaion.

At about 9:15 a.m., the incident began on I-74 east near Exit 79 for Cedar Square Road.

The leftmost of three lanes was closed.

NCDOT expects the scene to clear by 11:15 a.m.