Walnut Cove man killed in crash in Louisiana; suspected drunk driver charged

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. — A Walnut Cove man was killed in a crash in Louisiana Tuesday night, according to a news release from Louisiana State Police.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. on U.S. 190 in West Baton Rouge Parish.

Frank Blankenship, 28, was parked partially on the shoulder and partially in the eastbound lane of U.S. 190.

He got out and was standing in the road next to his car when 55-year-old Carl Perkins, of Baton Rouge, hit Blankenship and Blankenship’s car, the release said.

Blankenship died at the scene from his injuries.

Troopers arrested Perkins and took him to a nearby facility, where his blood-alcohol concentration tested at two times over the legal limit, the release said.

Perkins was charged with vehicular homicide and driving under suspension and was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center.

It is unclear why Blankenship was out of his car.