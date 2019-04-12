Tyler Bova to receive Courage Award after journey from tragic wreck to pitcher’s mound

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRINITY, N.C. — Tyler Bova has come a long way since his world was shaken by tragedy last June, and a new award recognizes the strides he's made and his character.

The Randolph County School System announced Friday that Tyler Bova, a 12th grader at Trinity High School, would receive the Courage Award from the North Carolina High School Association.

"The Courage Award honors individuals who, despite adversity, have demonstrated exemplary character and performance and, as a result, have been an inspiration to all those involved with the programs of the NCHSAA," the announcement read.

Tyler will receive his award at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 2, at the NCHSAA Annual Meeting and Celebration at UNC Chapel Hill's Dean Smith Center.

The announcement came just one day after the teenager pitched for the Trinity High School Bulldogs Thursday night.

"I don't know if I can put into words how awesome a feeling it is for him, for us, for all of us just to be able to be a part of it. To see that he can persevere after all that he's been through and all the adversity he's coming out on top and it's pretty incredible," said Ryan Spencer, the Trinity High School baseball coach.

Spencer said Tyler set a goal five months back to be able to play in a game. Tyler's love for the sport and hard work put him right back on the pitcher's mound.

At 8:35 p.m. on June 19, 2018, a head-on wreck in Utah claimed the lives of Tyler's parents and little brother.

Tyrone Bova, 47, and his wife, Holly Jo Bova, 43, were killed instantly. Haden Bova, 11, died on the way to the hospital.

Jennifer Diamond, 42, was charged with three counts of second-degree manslaughter, one count of second-degree felony aggravated assault and one count of class B misdemeanor reckless driving in connection with the wreck.

