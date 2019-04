Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Update 4:30 p.m. Friday -- Traffic has returned to normal at the intersection.

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Traffic is backed up at Eastchester Drive and Interstate 74 after a line of strong storms knocked out power Friday afternoon.

As of 3:50 p.m., High Point police officers are directing traffic.

It is unclear when power to the stoplights will be restored.