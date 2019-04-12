Swann Middle students use 3-D printer to make toys for kids at Moses Cone Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Students in technology classes at Swann Middle School in Greensboro are working hard in class to bring a little fun to the Moses Cone Hospital children's wing.

As part of their class they are learning how to program and use a 3-D printer.

While it looks complicated, these students say they are used to using technology.

Teacher Marley Knapp says she just got them started and then their creativity took off.

"As soon as I started showing them the software, as I was demonstrating it, they were way ahead of me because they are used to that," Knapp said. "Literally its called Tinkercad and they just started tinkering and they get used to using the software before I even demonstrated the next step, so they understand it so well."

The students are making toys that can help the young patients as well as keep them entertained.

Things like beads and puzzles that can be sanitized with each use.