Rowan County middle school parent charged with stealing more than $2,700 from the band boosters club

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. – A Rowan County middle school band parent is accused of stealing more than $2,700 from the band boosters club.

Nanette Morgan Isenhour, 48, of Cooleemee, faces two counts of embezzlement of funds by a public officer/trustee.

The West Rowan Middle School Band Boosters Club contacted the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office earlier this month to investigate unauthorized financial transactions to the band booster’s club account.

Authorities said the unauthorized transactions began on February 21, 2019 and continued until March 15.

The total amount of funds reported to be involved in the initial report totaled $2,708.09 and was made on the same debit card issued to one of the parents involved in the club.

Isenhour turned herself in to the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office on Wednesday and was jailed under a $5,000 secured bond.