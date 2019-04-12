Randolph County teenager accused of inappropriately touching juvenile on school bus

Posted 6:23 pm, April 12, 2019, by , Updated at 06:28PM, April 12, 2019

Randolph County Sheriff's Office vehicle (WGHP file photo)

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. – A 17-year-old Randolph County student faces charges after authorities said he inappropriately touched a juvenile on a school bus.

The teenager faces charges of felony first-degree statutory sex offense and misdemeanor sexual battery.

A school resource officer was notified on April 5 about an assault that happened on a school bus in the Archdale-Trinity area, according to a press release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, from Trinity, was jailed under a $250,000 secured bond.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.