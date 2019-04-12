× Randolph County teenager accused of inappropriately touching juvenile on school bus

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. – A 17-year-old Randolph County student faces charges after authorities said he inappropriately touched a juvenile on a school bus.

The teenager faces charges of felony first-degree statutory sex offense and misdemeanor sexual battery.

A school resource officer was notified on April 5 about an assault that happened on a school bus in the Archdale-Trinity area, according to a press release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, from Trinity, was jailed under a $250,000 secured bond.