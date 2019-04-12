NC Zoo volunteers set record with 43,000 hours of service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo set a record for volunteer service hours last year: about 1,300 people served 43,000 hours in 2018.

Volunteers assist in every department from helping with the gardens to teaching guests about the animals.

The volunteer coordinator at the zoo says volunteers allow them to provide more programs on a larger scale. The volunteers say the experience keeps them coming back.

Klass Anderson told FOX8, "You're getting paid, but it's not money. It makes you feel good. I go away from here after a shift and it's just wonderful."