Melania Trump, Karen Pence to visit Fort Bragg Monday to meet soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines

FORT BRAGG — The first and second ladies of the United States of American will travel to North Carolina to meet the people in uniform at Fort Bragg, according to the White House.

First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Karen Pence plan to meet soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines Monday.

Trump and Pence will witness demonstrations of special operations capabilities, tour the base and learn how the nation’s elite special operators are selected and trained.

The two will also pay a visit to the kids at Albritton Middle School, located on the military base.

Trump and Pence plan to make remarks to military personnel and families and express thanks for their service and sacrifice.

“Our military is the embodiment of our Nation’s spirit and the protector of our freedoms,” First Lady Melania Trump said in a news release. “I am looking forward to learning more about the incredible work that our brave men and women in uniform perform on a daily basis. I am also eager to meet with their children and spouses who sacrifice in ways large and small so that the American people are safe.”

Second Lady Karen Pence said, “Our nation’s military service members and their families deserve our care and respect. I am always honored to have the opportunity to spend time with those who serve and work tirelessly to protect our freedoms. I am looking forward to our visit to Fort Bragg to offer support and encouragement to our Armed Forces and their families, who also serve.”