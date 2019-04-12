× Man arrested after police chase ends with crash into home in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. – Police have arrested a man after a police chase ended with a car crashing into a home in Kernersville on Friday.

Deric Warren faces multiple felonious offenses, according to a press release from Kernersville police.

Police in Kernersville found a vehicle Friday morning near West Mountain Street and Hopkins Road that was reported to have been stolen from a gas station in Walkertown.

After a brief police chase, the driver of the stolen vehicle crashed into a home and then ran off.

The armed suspect then broke into a home on Regents Park Road and demanded that the homeowner drive him to Winston-Salem, according to police.

Once the suspect was dropped off, the victim passed along information to the Kernersville police.

Warren was arrested shortly before 10 a.m. Friday.