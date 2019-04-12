Man accused of stabbing woman outside Taco Bell in Archdale now faces attempted murder charge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Charges have been upgraded for a man accused of stabbing a 19-year-old woman outside a Taco Bell restaurant in Archdale.

Tyvonne Quantaine Upshur, 41, of Greensboro, now faces one count of attempted murder after allegedly Celestial Rose Lambert.

Upshur still faces six counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Police were called to the Taco Bell at 10102 S. Main St. at about 10 p.m. Sunday, March 31.

Upshur allegedly followed the family to Taco Bell and targeted Lambert outside the restaurant.

The victim’s family was helping the suspect as part of a church outreach project and Upshur allegedly became obsessed with her.

He allegedly used his car to try to assault the family but missed and crashed into a power pole near the CVS pharmacy next to the Taco Bell.

Police said Upshur then got out of the car and started stabbing Lambert in the back. The victim’s family was able to detain Upshur until police arrived.

Lambert was loaded into an ambulance and rushed to the hospital. She was listed in stable condition at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center shortly after the stabbing.

Upshur remains jailed in Randolph County under a $500,000 bond. Archdale police upgraded a charge to attempted murder on Friday.

Anyone with information can call Archdale police at (336) 434-3134 or Crimestoppers at (336) 861-7867.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

35.900834 -79.949752