Investigation underway after person found with gunshot wound in Randolph County

Posted 8:48 pm, April 12, 2019, by

(Hunter Braddy/WGHP)

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound near the intersection of Turnpike Road and Prospect Street in Randolph County Friday evening, according to High Point Police Department Lt. Lanier.

The victim was taken to a hospital and now three agencies — High Point police, Thomasville police and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office — are investigating.

The three agencies are involved because the victim told officers the shooting did not happen where he was found.

Investigators are now interviewing witnesses to determine where the shooting occurred.

Google Map for coordinates 35.890028 by -80.041167.

Prospect St & Turnpike Rd, Trinity, NC 27360

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.