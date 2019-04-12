× Investigation underway after person found with gunshot wound in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound near the intersection of Turnpike Road and Prospect Street in Randolph County Friday evening, according to High Point Police Department Lt. Lanier.

The victim was taken to a hospital and now three agencies — High Point police, Thomasville police and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office — are investigating.

The three agencies are involved because the victim told officers the shooting did not happen where he was found.

Investigators are now interviewing witnesses to determine where the shooting occurred.

35.890028 -80.041167