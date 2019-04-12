Hawsfields Middle School gets kids moving and learning with Learning Cardio Theater

April 12, 2019

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — At Hawfields Middle School in Alamance County, there is a fully-equipped exercise room.

There are treadmills, spin cycles and even elliptical steppers — but its not necessarily for the teachers to use. Instead it was designed for students.

It is called the Learning Cardio Theater. It's the brainchild of two teachers, Natasha  Watson and Danielle Gibbs.

The two came up the the idea to help kids learn by keeping them moving.

They applied for a grant for $20,000 through Impact Alamance.

It's been a hit with students and teachers too.

