Fox test positive for rabies in Forsyth County

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Forsyth County Animal Control responded to several reports of a fox charging at people this week.

Lee Ann West says Tuesday night a fox came charging towards one of her neighbors on Kinnamon Road.

"The closer it got to her the faster it came. You know she thought it was her cat and then when she realized it wasn't it chased her around her vehicle," West said.

An hour later, West says she received a text from another neighbor saying a family member had been bitten by a fox and they were on the way to the hospital.

Forsyth County Animal Control came out Wednesday to patrol the area and set a trap.

Lt. David Morris says later that day that got another report of a fox charging someone on Mill Street.

"Wildlife should normally run from you. It should not be coming to you for any reason," Morris said.

Thursday morning, animal control was notified about a dead fox on Seaman Street, just one block over from the last report.

The fox was sent to the State Laboratory of Public Health for rabies testing. The results came back positive for rabies.

Despite the results, Morris says they can't be 100 percent certain this is the same animal.

"When you're dealing with wildlife as soon as you lose eye contact with wildlife you can never be sure that the next one you see is the same one," Morris said.

Animal control advises anyone who has some sort of exposure to a wild animal that's not acting right to treat the incident as an exposure to rabies.