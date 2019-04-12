× Former NFL player Cierre Wood charged with murdering girlfriend’s 5-year-old daughter

LAS VEGAS — Cierre Wood, 28, has worked with New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans.

Now, however, he’s facing a first-degree murder charge, according to Fox News.

On Wednesday, Wood was arrested at Summerlin Hospital in Las Vegas where La-Rayah-Davis — the 5-year-old daughter of Wood’s girlfriend Amy Taylor, 25 — had died.

Both Wood and Taylor are charged with first-degree child abuse and neglect, as well as first-degree murder.

Wood’s football career includes three seasons with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, three games with the Houston Texans and two games with the Buffalo Bills, Fox News reports. While he dressed for two games with the New England patriots, he never actually played.

He also had brief stints with the Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks, and later the Canadian Football League’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Montreal Alouettes.