Disney’s streaming service officially unveiled, new foldable Samsung phone available for reservation and more

Posted 10:07 am, April 12, 2019, by , Updated at 10:05AM, April 12, 2019

In Friday's Money Matters, Bobbi Rebell discusses Disney's streaming service which was finally unveiled, Samsung's Galaxy Fold which is now up for reservation and Duke Energy's expansion into Texas.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.