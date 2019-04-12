× Couple had no idea they were pregnant until labor hit

SHREVEPORT, La. – Bryson and Grace Mawn had just eaten dinner with friends when Grace started having stomach pains so bad, the Louisiana couple went to the emergency room.

Bryson assumed his wife had kidney stones, but what she actually had was a baby—a little girl born shortly after they arrived at the hospital.

The couple, both 20, had no idea Grace was pregnant.

“I never felt her move during the pregnancy. I never had cravings, I never had morning sickness,” Grace explains to KSLA, adding that she had not gained “noticeable” weight and was still getting what appeared to be her monthly menstrual cycle.

The baby born March 26, named Micaela Grace Mawn, was making progress in the NICU as of Tuesday.

Bryson is in the Air Force and Grace is a catering manager at Chick-fil-A, per People, and they only “had maybe a couple hundred dollars in our savings account” and, obviously, no baby gear. They’ve set up a GoFundMe that has so far raised more than $7,500, and friends, family, and community members have been bringing them baby necessities.

“Whenever I look at her I’m like, how the heck did that happen,” Grace says. “But I’m super grateful. And I love her to death, so I’m happy.” Grace says she plans to get her nursing degree and someday work in a NICU herself.

