Children of café owner killed in Durham gas explosion speak out after losing 'best dad we could have ever asked for'

DURHAM, N.C. — The family of 61-year-old Kong Lee, the owner of Kaffeinate coffee shop who was killed in a gas explosion in downtown Durham on Wednesday, has released a statement, WTVD reports.

The heartfelt words were posted to Instagram on Friday morning.

“This is our dad,” the caption reads below a photo of Lee smiling with his two children, Diana and Raymond. “He had the biggest, purest heart out of anyone we know. He always wanted a cafe because he loved to serve people, and we were finally able to build him one.”

The tribute post goes on to mention Lee’s love for the shop and how he enjoyed making people smile.

“A lot of this still seems unreal, including the outpouring of love and support from our community. We lost the best dad we could have ever asked for.”

The post states Lee contacted his kids on Wednesday to let them know there was a gas leak and that he was closing the shop. He said he was creating a sign to put on the door in case anyone came by later in the day.