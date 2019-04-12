Charges dismissed for NC massage therapist accused of sexual assault and battery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A technicality led to a judge dismissing eight charges of sexual battery and assault on a female against a Huntersville massage therapist, WSOC reports.

According to the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office, Daniel Bonhom was originally charged with felony offenses. After warrants were served and the case was presented to the DA’s office, based on evidence, the DA’s office determined the charges should be misdemeanors.

In court Wednesday, the defense made a motion to dismiss the case based on the statute of limitations. After arguments were made, a judge granted the motion.

The court found because the 2018 misdemeanor charging documents were filed more than two years after the offense date, the statute of limitations expired.

According to civil court documents, the charges stem from Bonhom’s employment at an unidentified Massage Envy and the Huntersville Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa.

Court documents say in February 2016, Bonhom “deliberately went past appropriate massage boundaries and sexually assault and battered” a woman. The woman accuser says she is one of four people with these claims. Two of the claims stem from Hand & Stone and two stem from Massage Envy.

Read more at WSOC.