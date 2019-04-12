Bar in downtown Winston-Salem has ABC permits suspended after 7 people hurt in shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A bar in downtown Winston-Salem has had its ABC permits suspended after seven people were shot outside the club over the weekend.

The North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission suspended the Nova Lounge’s permits Friday after reviewing statements from Winston-Salem police and Alcohol Law Enforcement.

Officers were called to Nova Lounge at 515 North Cherry Street at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday where seven people were shot and injured.

None of the injuries were life-threatening. Officers have not released a description of the shooter and no arrests have been made.

The club previously has held ABC permits since September 2018. The suspension is effective immediately.

"The summary suspension is immediate and is in effect until the case is heard by the Office of Administrative Hearings," reads a press release from the North Carolina ABC Commission.

Several clubs have been housed in Nova Lounge’s current location. Lillipops Gentleman’s Club operated there before the City of Winston-Salem filed a nuisance lawsuit against the owner. The club eventually closed in January 2016.

Since January 1, 2010, there have been a total of 35 part 1 crimes committed at 515 N. Cherry St., including aggravated assaults, robberies and larcenies, according to Winston-Salem police.

Police said there were 108 part 2 crimes, which include disorderly conduct, drug violations and simple assaults.

