5 people arrested after woman’s body found in trunk of abandoned vehicle in Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. – Five people were arrested after the body of a woman was found inside the trunk of an abandoned vehicle in Surry County.

The body of Rebecca Carlene Plitt, 34, of Sparta, was found in a wooded area on Watershed Road in the Watershed and Pine Ridge community on April 3.

Plitt had been reported missing out of Alleghany County, according to a press release from the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities have not released specific details about her death and the circumstances leading up to her death.

The following five people face charges:

Kenneth Ray Dawson, 31, homeless, has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury with the intent to kill, concealment of a human body, larceny of motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle and felony conspiracy to commit murder. He is currently in custody in New River, Virginia under no bond.

Desire Nicole Billings, 24, of Sparta, has been charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury with the intent to kill, first-degree kidnapping and robbery with a dangerous weapon. Billings is currently in custody in New River, Virginia under no bond.

Kimberly Shawn Bruner, 41, of Mount Airy, has been charged with second-degree kidnapping, assault inflicting serious bodily injury and felony larceny. She was jailed in Surry County under a $100,000 secured bond.

Stephanie Rippey Wall, 37, of Mount Airy, has been charged with second-degree kidnapping, obstruction of justice, assault inflicting serious bodily injury and felony larceny. She was jailed in Surry County under a $110,000 secured bond.

Bradley Ray Hawks, 33, of Lowgap, has been charged with second-degree kidnapping and assault on a female. He was jailed in Surry County under a $25,000 secured bond.