× 3 people face charges after $75,000 worth of counterfeit sports apparel seized from Eden store

EDEN, N.C. – Three people are facing charges after authorities said $75,000 worth of counterfeit sports apparel and designer accessories were seized from a store in Eden.

North Carolina Secretary of State agents discovered counterfeit apparel including t-shirts, jerseys and hats for NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and college teams at Hats and Things, a store at 1000 Washington Street earlier this month.

Agents also discovered fake Nike Air Jordan shoes, and Gucci, Burberry and Yeezy accessories in the store.

The following store owners face charges: Lawrence Breedlove, 60, of Reidsville; his brother, Kenneth Wade Breedlove, 58, of Martinsville, Virginia; and Jean Elizabeth Breedlove, 66, of Martinsvsille, Virginia.

Each is charged with misdemeanor possession with the intent to sell and deliver counterfeit merchandise.

36.487149 -79.774791