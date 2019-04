Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An area of the Winston-Salem University campus was evacuated over concerns of a possible gas leak, according to WSU.

The university sent out an email warning students that the A. H. Ray Student Health Center was evacuated as a precaution over an "unusual odor."

Winston-Salem fire and Piedmont Natural Gas crews were on scene to evaluate the situation.

Police blocked off area surrounding the center.