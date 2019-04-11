Tyler Bova pitching tonight for first time since accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRINITY, N.C. -- Tyler Bova will be back on the mound for the first time since a tragic accident last June.

The teen will pitch for the Trinity High School Bulldogs Thursday night.

Tyler has been through hard times the last several months, but through it all he has been an inspiration to others.

At 8:35 p.m. on June 19, 2018, a head-on wreck in Utah claimed the lives of Tyler's parents and little brother.

Tyrone Bova, 47, and his wife, Holly Jo Bova, 43, were killed instantly. Haden Bova, 11, died on the way to the hospital.

Jennifer Diamond, 42, was charged with three counts of second-degree manslaughter, one count of second-degree felony aggravated assault and one count of class B misdemeanor reckless driving in connection with the wreck.

Tyler in action at the pitcher’s mound! pic.twitter.com/FRiIymR8UQ — Allison Smith (@AllisonSmithTV) April 11, 2019