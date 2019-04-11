Toddler survives 6-story drop from apartment window onto parked car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REDMOND, Wash. — A boy, just over a year old, survived a fall from a sixth-story window at an apartment complex Wednesday, KIRO reports.

The 20-month-old child crashed onto the roof of a car, ending up in serious but stable condition.

Police from Redmond, Washington, said it was the particular way and angle that the baby fell that made all the difference.

"The boy landed in a way where the car absorbed enough of the impact that he was awake and crying when paramedics arrived," Redmond police spokesman James Perry said, according to KIRO.

Police say the child was on his own in a bedroom where a window was left open. The child's mother and two siblings were in a different room.

If Ed Lu hadn't decided to bike to work in the rain that morning, his Mazda wouldn't have been in that parking space and that child may not have survived the drop.

"We're all lucky I guess that I biked in today rather than driving in to work," he said.