Surry County Sheriff's Office seizes $20,000 in meth trafficking bust

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Concerned citizens helped lead the Surry County Sheriff’s Office to about $20,000 in methamphetamine, according to SCSO.

On Monday, the narcotics division was surveilling the Flat Rock community.

Following a tip from people in the area, the officers focused their surveillance on one particular home and determined one vehicle that may have been involved in drug trafficking.

When detectives found a vehicle matching the description, they conducted a traffic stop and searched the vehicle.

Detectives found about 200 grams of methamphetamine, worth about $20,000.

Edmund Mailk Willis, 21, of Bowman, South Carolina, was arrested and charged with three counts of trafficking methamphetamine and one count of felony maintaining a drug vehicle.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division, the Mount Airy Police Department and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation helped in this investigation.